Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $1.18 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,697.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,919.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,976.72. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.