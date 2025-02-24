Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.38 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

