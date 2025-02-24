15,414 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,296,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VMBS stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

