Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 4,524 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,032.14. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. 6,208,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

