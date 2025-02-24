Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Buys 1,350 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Lavertu bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,453.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,903.50. This trade represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ECB Bancorp Stock Performance
ECB Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 9,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.70. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.
ECB Bancorp Company Profile
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
