Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Buys 1,350 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Lavertu bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,453.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,903.50. This trade represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECB Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 9,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.70. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in ECB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.