Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $51.37. 57,301,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,979,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,082,618 shares of company stock valued at $37,317,410. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

