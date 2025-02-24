Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 2,379,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

