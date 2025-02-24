Sam Eaton Sells 21,989 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Sam Eaton sold 267 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $10,162.02.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 756,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,784. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on YELP

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.