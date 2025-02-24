Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.340-5.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,505. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.53). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $131,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,139.94. The trade was a 32.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

