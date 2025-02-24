Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ultra Clean updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.420 EPS.

UCTT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. 351,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

