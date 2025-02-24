iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,281,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 2,201,207 shares.The stock last traded at $56.73 and had previously closed at $56.98.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
