iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,281,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 2,201,207 shares.The stock last traded at $56.73 and had previously closed at $56.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

