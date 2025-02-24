uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 633,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 996,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

