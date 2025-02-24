Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Glenn W. Stetson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,540.80. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. 1,458,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,264. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

