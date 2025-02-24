Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 18,503 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RealReal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. 4,252,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,620. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $753.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of RealReal
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
