Triad Group (LON:TRD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.19), with a volume of 4780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.40 ($5.02).
Triad Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.35 million, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.
Triad Group Company Profile
Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.
