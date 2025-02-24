USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Position Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USAC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

