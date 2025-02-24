Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

