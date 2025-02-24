C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55,394 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $291,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

