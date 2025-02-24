Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 786 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 310.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DT Midstream by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

