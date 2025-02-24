Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,461 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,126,000 after buying an additional 117,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 1,161,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

