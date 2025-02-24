Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,788 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 427.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 352,994 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.