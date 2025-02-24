Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 970,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 246,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 240,380 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 192.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.48 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

