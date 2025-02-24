Delta Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RQI opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

