WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 15.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,915,000. This trade represents a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

