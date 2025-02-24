O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,810. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,303.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,203.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

