6,121 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

