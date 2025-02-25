MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.6 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,223.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,875.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

