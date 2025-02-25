Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 345,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 169,535 shares in the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

