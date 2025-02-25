ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

