Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 1,207 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

IONS opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

