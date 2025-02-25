Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,575,000 after buying an additional 177,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,798,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

