SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 632,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 546,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $1,568,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,377,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,570,469.94. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

SEIC opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.