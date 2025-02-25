Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 16,432 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,008,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,095.86. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,287,478.50.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,581,360.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $3,249,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.