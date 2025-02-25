Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $2,641,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

