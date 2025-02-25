iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IJK stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
