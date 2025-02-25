Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Purchases A$60,357.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Gorman purchased 17,700 shares of Charter Hall Retail REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.41 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$60,357.00 ($38,200.63).

Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Charter Hall Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 833.33%.

About Charter Hall Retail REIT

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

