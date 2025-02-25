Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance
NEAR opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.