Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

