Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 984 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Entegris Trading Down 1.7 %

ENTG opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Entegris by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

