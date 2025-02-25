World Equity Group Inc. Invests $209,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

