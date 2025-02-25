Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 18,209 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.