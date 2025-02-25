AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 1417801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

