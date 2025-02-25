Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $165,580.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of NUVL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 397,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,500. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $113.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
