Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells 3,157 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of USLM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 94,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,819. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.80. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 328,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after acquiring an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

