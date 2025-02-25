United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $357.50. The stock had a trading volume of 590,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,414. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.39 and a 200 day moving average of $360.91.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

