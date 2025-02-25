United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $357.50. The stock had a trading volume of 590,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,414. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.39 and a 200 day moving average of $360.91.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

