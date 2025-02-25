SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Posts Earnings Results

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. SoundThinking updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 63,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In other SoundThinking news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $325,036 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

