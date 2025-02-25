Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 263680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MURGY. Barclays raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Featured Stories

