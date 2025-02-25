Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Purchases 1,828 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,934.35. This trade represents a 5.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandon Lavertu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Brandon Lavertu acquired 1,350 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $19,453.50.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ECBK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.