Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
