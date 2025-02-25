Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after purchasing an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after buying an additional 48,939 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.