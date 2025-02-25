Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.